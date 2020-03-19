Per a directive from the Florida Department of Education, all public schools in Florida will be closed through April 15.

This is primarily due to revised CDC guidelines limiting groups of people in any single location to 10 or less.

In the interim, starting Tuesday, March 24, Marion County Public Schools will provide its 43,000 students with a “Grab & Go” meal service including meals and a snack for each day schools are closed. While some sites will offer curbside service, others will be served with mobile delivery via school bus or Food Service vans.

Below is a detailed listing of service and delivery sites, along with approximate delivery times.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW

Having trouble viewing this on a mobile device? Click here to download the meal pick up locations.