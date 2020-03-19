43,000 students to be provided with a “Grab & Go” meal

Grab and Go Meals/Ocala Post file

Per a directive from the Florida Department of Education, all public schools in Florida will be closed through April 15.

This is primarily due to revised CDC guidelines limiting groups of people in any single location to 10 or less.

In the interim, starting Tuesday, March 24, Marion County Public Schools will provide its 43,000 students with a “Grab & Go” meal service including meals and a snack for each day schools are closed. While some sites will offer curbside service, others will be served with mobile delivery via school bus or Food Service vans.

Below is a detailed listing of service and delivery sites, along with approximate delivery times.

Having trouble viewing this on a mobile device? Click here to download the meal pick up locations.

The School Board of Marion County Florida COVID 19 Meal Service 
Prep Location Meal Service Location Serving Times
1.    Thelma Parker Center
Ed Croskey 09:30am – 10:00am
Parkside 10:15am – 10:45am
Boys/Girls (Ocala) 11:00am – 11:30am
New Zion Missionary Baptist 11:45am – 12:15pm
2. Dr. N.H. Jones Elem Dr. N H Jones (curbside) 10:00am -11:00am
Shady Hollow 09:30am – 10:00am
Laurel Park Apartments 10:15am – 10:45am
3. Vanguard High Vanguard (curbside) 10:00am – 11:00am
Deer Run 09:30am -10:00am
Pavillion Oaks 10:15am – 10:45am
4. Oakcrest Elem Oakcrest (curbside) 10:00am – 11:00am
Bus #1 NE 36th Ave & NE 42nd Pl 09:30am – 09:45am
Sterling Pointe Apt 4885 NE 35th St 09:55am – 10:10am
Lindale MHP 5323 NE 35th St 10:20am – 10:35am
NE 29th St & NE 52nd Ct 10:45am – 11:00am
Berkeley Points Apt 2835 NE 7th St 11:10am – 11:25am
Bus #2 NW 42nd St & NW 19th Ct 09:30am – 09:45am
NW 42nd St & NW 26th Ave 09:55am – 10:10am
Oaktree Village 4039 NW Blitchton Rd 10:30am – 10:45am
Bus #3 SE 12th St & SE 30th Ave 09:30am – 09:45am
Whispering Sands Apt NE 52nd Ave & NE 30th St 09:55am – 10:10am
Greenfield Apt SE 55th Ave & SE  29th Pl 10:20am – 10:35am
Banyan Rd & Almond Rd 10:40am – 10:55am
5. Reddick-Collier Elem Reddick (curbside) 10:00am – 11:00am
Mt. Zion UMC 09:30am – 10:00am
6. Sparr Elem Sparr (curbside) 10:00am  – 11:00am
7. Wyomina Park Elem Wyomina (curbside) 10:00am –  11:00am
Big Lot Parking Lot 09:30am  – 10:00am
8. Howard Middle (prep only)
Lamb Park 09:30am – 10:00am
Lillian Bryant 10:15am -10:45am
Blitchton Station Apartments 11:00am -11:30am
9. Ward-Highlands Elem Ward Highlands (curbside) 10:00am – 11:00am
St. Paul UMC (van) 09:30am -10:00am
10. Greenway Elem Greenway (Curbside) 10:00am – 11:00am
Shores Baptist 09:30am – 10:00am
Boys/Girls Club (Shores) 10:15am – 10:45am
11. Lake Weir High Lake Weir High (curbside) 10:00am – 11:00am
12. Legacy Elem Legacy (curbside) 10:00am – 11:00am
13. Belleview Elem Belleview (curbside) 10:00am – 11:00am
14. Lake Weir Middle Lake Weir Middle (curbside) 10:00am – 11:00am
Bus #1 Sandy Acres 16868 SE 248th Terrace 10:00am – 10:15am
SE 182nd Avenue Rd & SE 202nd Terrace 10:30am – 10:45am
Bus #2 Ocklawaha Community Park 12264 SE 141st Ave Rd., 09:30am – 09:45am
Clearwater Baptist Church 14021 SE 117th Pl 09:55am – 10:10am
Spring Ln Way & SE 79th Ave Rd 10:25am – 10:40am
Ralph Russell Park 1690 Pine Rd 10:50am – 11:05am
Dogwood Rd & Dogwood Trail 11:20am – 11:25am
Bus #3 Locust Pass Pl & Locust Rd 09:30am – 09:45am
Oak Track Pass & Oak Track Dr 10:00am – 10:15am
Oak Rd & Oak Ct 10:25am – 10:40am
Pecan Rd & Fir Dr Ln 10:55am – 11:10am
64th Ave Rd & Pecan Pass Terrace 11:00am – 11:35am
Pecan Rd & SE 64th Ave Rd 11:40am – 11:55am
Bus #4 Summerfield SE 63rd Ave & SE 143rd Pl 09:30am – 09:45am
Belleview Heights SE 51st Ave & SE 135th Pl 09:55am – 10:10am
Belleview Heights SE 37th Terrace & SE 138th St 10:20am – 10:35am
Compton MHP SE 52nd Ct & SE 102nd Pl 10:50am – 11:05am
Lake Lillian SE Robinson Road 11:10am – 11:25am
15. Saddlewood Elem Saddlewood (curbside) 10:00 – 11:00
Bus #1 Ocala Ridge NW 55th Ave & NW 2nd St 09:30am – 09:45am
Ocala Ridge NW 6th Pl & NW 55th Ave 10:00am – 10:15am
Ocala Ridge NW 6th Pl & NW 59th Ave 10:20am – 10:35am
Golden Hills MHP 7865 West Hwy 40 10:45am – 11:00am
SW 75th Ave & SW 15th Place SW 75th Ave & SW 15th Pl 11:15am – 11:30am
Westwood MHP SW 38th Ave & SW 7th St 11:45am – 12:00pm
White Oaks MHP SW 38th Ave & SW 30th St 12:15pm – 12:30pm
16. College Park Elem College Park (curbside) 10:00am – 11:00am
Promoade 09:30am -10:00am
Green Gables 10:15am -10:45am
17. East Marion Elem East Marion (curbside) 10:00am – 11:00am
Bus #1 Salt Springs Recreation Center Hwy 19 & NE 139th Place 09:30am – 09:45am
Hog Valley NE 160th Avenue Rd & NE 232nd Ln 10:15am – 10:30am
NE 160th Avenue Rd & NE 236th St 10:35am – 10:50am
NE 145th Ln & NE 110th Avenue Rd 11:00am – 11:15am
NE 112th Ct & NE 145th Ln 11:20am – 11:35am
Cougar Community Park NE 113th Terr & NE 147th St 11:50am – 12:05pm
Bus #2 Lake Owen Area SE 170th Ave & SE 6th St 09:30am – 09:45am
SE 172nd Ave & SE 169th Terrace Rd 09:50am – 10:05am
SE 176th Ave & SE 19th Pl 10:10am – 10:25am
Pack A Sack Store SE 183rd Avenue Rd & East Hwy 40 10:35am – 10:50am
18. Horizon Academy Horizon Academy (curbside) 10:00am – 11:00am
Bus #1 Marion Oaks Community Center 294 Marion Marion Oaks Lane 09:30am – 09:45am
Florida Highlands (stop#1) SW 80th Ave and SW 77 Ave Rd 10:00am – 10:15am
Florida Highlands (stop#2) SW 85th Ave and SW 155 St 10:25am – 10:40am
Florida Highlands (stop#3) SW 155th St and SW 110 Ave 10:50am – 11:05am
Florida Highlands (stop#4) SW 150th St and 119 Court 11:15am – 11:30am
19. Liberty Middle Liberty (curbside) 10:00am – 11:00am
20. Anthony Elem (prep only)
Bus #1 Bread of Life 2000-2270 NE 78th St 09:30am – 09:45am
Hilltop Manor Apartments 7334 NE Jacksonville Rd 09:50am – 10:05am
Ocala Heights NW 65th St & NW 6th Ave 10:15am – 10:30am
Ocala Heights NW 67th St & NW 14th Ave 10:35am – 10:50am
Concordia Park NW 85th  St &  NW 14th Ave 11:00am – 11:15am
Bus #2 Ocala Park Estates NW 50th Ave & NW 57th Ln 09:30am – 09:45am
NW 62nd Pl & NW 52nd Ave 09:50am – 10:05am
NW 60th St & NW 59th Ct 10:10am – 10:25am
NW 62nd Ave & NW 50th Pl 10:35am – 10:50am
NW 61st Ave & NW 65th Pl 11:05am – 11:20am
NW 66th Ct & NW 65th Pl 11:25am – 11:40am
Bus #3 Citra Community Park 2351 East Hwy 318 09:30am – 09:45am
Lakes and Meadows NE 167th Pl & NE 30th Ct 09:55am – 10:10am
Lakes and Meadows NE 162nd Ln & NE 30th Ct 10:15am – 10:30am
Lakes and Meadows NE 160th St & NE 30th Ct 10:40am – 10:55am
NE 65th Ave & NE 137th Pl 11:15am – 11:30am
NW 27th Ave & NW 145 St 11:55am  – 12:10am
21. Romeo (prep only)
Bus #1 Rainbow Lakes Estates (stop #1) SW Rainbow Lakes Blvd & SW Marlin Rd 09:30am – 09:45am
Rainbow Lakes Estates (stop #2) SW Rainbow Lakes Blvd & Oleander Pl 09:50am – 10:05am
Rainbow Lakes Estates (stop #3) SW Lobelia Ct & SW Tiger Lake Blvd 10:10am – 10:25am
Rainbow Lakes Estates (stop #4) Beach Blvd & SW Deepwater Ct 10:30am – 10:45am
Sea Cliff Community Park (stop #5) 23050 SW Sea Cliff Ave 11:00am – 11:15am
Rainbow Lakes Estates (stop #6) SW 59th Ln & SW 204th Ave 11:30am – 11:45am
Bus #2 Lake Tropicana (stop #1) SW 189th Ave & SW 31st St 9:30am – 09:45am
Lake Tropicana (stop #2) SW 181st Ct & SW 43rd Pl 09:50am – 10:05am
SW 166th Court Rd & SW 47th Place Rd 10:15am – 10:30am
SW 27 St & SW 167th Ave 10:40am – 10:55am
SW 57 St & SW 167th Ave 11:05am – 11:20am
SW 60th Pl & SW 165th Ct 11:25am – 11:40am
SW 50th Street Rd & SW 160th Ct 11:45am  – 12:00pm
Bus #3 SW 148th Court and SW 35th Place 09:30am – 09:45am
SW 149th Ct & SW 29 St 09:55am – 10:10am
 20th Pl & SW 146th Ct 10:20am – 10:35am
SW 20th Pl & SW 142nd Court Rd 10:45am – 11:00am
SW 133rd Ave Rd & SW 14th Street Rd 11:10am – 11:25am
SW 134th Ct & SW 4th Pl 11:35am – 11:50am
Bus #4 SW 129th Terrace Rd & SW 61st Place Rd 09:30am – 09:45am
SW 129th Terrace Rd & SW 66th St 09:50am – 10:05am
SW 129th Terrace Rd & SW 85th Pl 10:15am – 10:30am
SW 129th Terrace Rd & SW 100th Ln 10:40am – 10:55am
SW 136th Court Rd & SW 106th St 11:05am – 11:20am
Bus #5 Ocala Estates (stop #1) NW 113th Ct & NW 8th Pl 09:30am – 10:00am
Ocala Estates (stop #2) NW 112th Ave & NW 12th Ln 10:05am – 10:35am
Ocala Estates (stop #3) NW 111th Ct & NW 15th Ln 10:45am – 11:15am
Ocala Estates (stop #4) NW 21 St & NW 112th Ct 11:25am – 11:55am
Ocala Estates (stop #5) NW 21 St & NW 116th Terrace 12:00pm  – 12:30pm
Ocala Estates (stop #6) NW 120th Ave & NW 14th St 12:35pm – 01:05pm
Ocala Estates (stop #7) NW 120th Ave & NW 7th Pl 01:10pm – 01:40pm
Bus #6 Stop #1 Wood Ridge Dr & Hialeah Dr 09:30am – 10:00am
22. Dunnellon Middle Dunnellon Middle (curbside) 10:00am – 11:00am
Boys and Girls Club (Dunnellon) 09:30am  – 10:00am

