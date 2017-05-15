WARNING: Contains graphic language

A customer was shocked when he reviewed a dash cam recording after picking his car up from the Pearson Nissan of Ocala service center.

After watching the video, the customer, who does not want to be identified, presented [it] to Ocala Post.

In the video, the unidentified mechanic refers to the customer’s car as a “homo’s car”.

Another mechanic, also not identified, mentions that because “valet mode” had been enabled on the car that mechanics could not “beat on it”.

Ocala Post reached out Pearson Nissan of Ocala and asked about the video.

Pearson Nissan of Ocala Service Manager, Jim Halford, said, “The behavior in the video is not indicative of our culture here at Pearson Nissan of Ocala. We have served Marion county for over 30 years.”

“The individual who was found responsible for the behavior had his employment terminated immediately upon viewing the video,” Halford said.

No information was provided to Ocala Post about the service rendered to the vehicle.

