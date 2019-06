Connect on Linked in

Two boys — ages 16 and 17 — were shot Tuesday night after someone fired several shots through the front of the mobile home where they were staying.

The shooting occurred in the 8500 block of Northwest 13th Court.

Investigators said there were several children home playing video games when the shooting occurred.

The two teens were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information has been released.

The investigation is ongoing.