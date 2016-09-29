[Last updated on September 29, 2016, at 11 a.m.]

Ocala police said that the female victim, 13, who was shot in the stomach, underwent surgery and was released Thursday.

Ocala, Florida — Two teens — ages 13 and 17 — were reported as being in critical condition after a drive-by shooting Wednesday night.

Ocala police responded to the 400 block of Northwest Ninth Street just after 10 p.m., following a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, an unnamed citizen pointed to a house that had been riddled with bullets.

Upon entering the residence, police found a black male slumped over a couch and bleeding profusely. The officer also saw a black female on a love seat, who was also bleeding.

The female victim told the officer that the male victim had just been dropped off and had entered the house when several shots were fired.

The victim said she had just returned home from across the street and was standing in the living room talking to her cousin when she heard the shots.

A witness told police that the shooting may have been the result of a fued between the male victim and individuals who had recently been released from jail. The witness stated that the male victim had been involved in a fight with some boys who had jumped another boy while in jail.

The names of the individuals were not released by police.

According to reports, more than a dozen shell casings were found at the scene. Police also stated that there were multiple bullet holes in the house. They would not say what caliber of weapon was used, or if they believe multiple shooters were involved.

As of 11 a.m., Thursday, the 17-year-old victim, who was shot in the head, remained in critical condition.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Melissa Buetti at 369-7045, the Ocala Police Department at 352-369-7000, Crime Stoppers at 368-STOP, or text 274637 using keyword 368-STOP. Tipsters can also visit www.ocalacrimestoppers.com. Anonymity is guaranteed.