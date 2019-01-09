Ocala — Taco Bell, located at 2380 SW College Road, Ocala, was immediately shut down after an emergency order was issued on January 4 by the state. The restaurant was allowed to reopen on January 5 but will need a follow-up inspection after a time extension was given.

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation cites violations of Florida’s sanitation and safety laws, which are based on the standards of U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Food Code. High Priority violations are those which could contribute directly to a foodborne illness or injury and include items such as cooking, reheating, cooling and hand-washing.

Many of the offenses were repeat violations.

The violations were as follows:

Floor soiled/has an accumulation of debris: Under the fountain area in the drive-thru area and under cooking equipment on cookline.

Hole in or other damage to the wall. Hole in wall near safe. Rodent activity present in the area.

Old labels stuck to food containers after cleaning. On plastic pan on clean dish shelf.

Soil residue build-up on nonfood-contact surface. Shelf, pipes, and lines under the fountain machine in the dining area. Also, gaskets on reach in freezer at the cookline and shelf on roll cart next to reach in freezer on cookline. Also, air vent in the ladies restroom.

Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Eight soft moist droppings on the floor next to safe at the front counter. Fifteen dry hard droppings on the floor in under shelf in the ware wash area. Five dry hard droppings under hot water tank near mop sink.

Accumulation of mold-like substance on drink dispensing nozzles/equipment. On underside and nozzles of frozen drink machine.

Handwash sink not accessible for employee use at all times. Pedal unattached from hand sink on cookline.

Even more disturbing, is the warning displayed on Taco Bell’s website. The warning reads, ⚠ WARNING : Certain foods and beverages sold or served here can expose you to chemicals including acrylamide in many fried or baked foods, and mercury in fish, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer and birth defects or other reproductive harm.