Detectives with the Cocoa Police Department are still searching for a man accused of killing an Ocala man.

On February 6, at approximately 5 p.m., Terry Scott Hilliard, 65, and the unnamed suspect arrived at the Dixie Motel in Cocoa.

Hilliard was killed sometime during the night and his body was discovered on Wednesday at approximately 11 a.m.

Police believe that the suspect stole Hilliard’s vehicle, which was later discovered at a plaza in Hialeah, near the Florida Turnpike.

Additionally, police said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

Hilliard had gone to Cocoa to watch the launch of the Falcon Heavy rocket.

If you have any information about the suspect, there is up to $5,000 reward through CRIMELINE! Call 1-800-423-TIPS(8477).