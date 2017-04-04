Ocala residents will soon be able to enjoy the fine eats of Piesanos.

The first Piesanos Italian restaurant opened in 2009, located at 5200 NW 43rd St, Gainesville. Followed by a second location in 2011, located at 5757 SW 75th St. Gainesville. A third restaurant opened in 2014, but added ‘Pints and Pies’ to the Piesanos name. The name gives an emphasis on craft beer and pizza.

The newest location will be located inside the Grand Oaks Shopping Center, 2575 SW 42nd St #112, Ocala. (Across from Trinity Catholic High School)

According to restaurant manager Rick Jeffreys, construction only took four months to complete.

The Ocala location will offer 20 beers on tap, including common domestics as well as a variety of craft brews; many brewed right here in Florida.

The restaurant also offers indoor and outdoor seating to its guests.

Jeffreys said Piesanos signature dish would be their stone fired pizzas, which cook inside an unique granite conveyor oven.

“We have 28 signature pies served in four different sizes. Pies start from the eight inch personal size for $9.39, going all the way up to our 24 inch extreme pizza for $35.99. The pizza dough and house rolls are made from scratch, in house daily. The pizza dough is hand stretched to order. We also offer a variety of pasta dishes and traditional Italian food,” Jeffreys said.

You can view the menu at Piesanostogo.com.

The grand opening will be Monday, April 10, they hope to see you there.