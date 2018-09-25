Motorists traveling in Marion County will experience the following lane closures:

Oct. 1, 2018, to Feb. 13, 2019—County Road 320 between the intersections of Interstate 75 and North US Highway 441. Your penny at work! This project is funded by Marion County’s Penny sales tax initiative.

Oct. 1, 2018, to Feb. 13, 2019—Avenue G in the town of McIntosh, from North US Highway 441 to approximately the end of the existing pavement.

Oct. 1, 2018, to Feb. 23, 2019—Marion Oaks Boulevard between the intersections of Marion Oaks Manor (east) and Marion Oaks Manor (west). Your penny at work! This project is funded by Marion County’s Penny sales tax initiative.

Crews will place barricades, signage, and have flaggers to direct traffic through the work zone.

Many of the aforementioned areas have a lot of traffic in the mornings. Drivers should plan accordingly. Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes, when possible.

Work will primarily be during daytime hours, however, some nighttime work may occur.

Please note that construction schedules may change due to weather or other circumstances, and if this happens, the closure may be rescheduled.

Officials ask that all drivers remember to yield to roadside workers and obey posted speed limits. Speeding fines are doubled in a construction zone.

Use extra caution during rainy weather.