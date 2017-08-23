Lakeland Police Chief Larry Giddens suspended the department’s K-9 unit in its entirety after an internal investigation revealed they were excessively speeding while on a trip.

Chief Giddens said that witnesses called and reported that they saw multiple officers speeding on the highway.

Dash cam video revealed that the officers sped to and from a competition that took place in Santa Rosa this past weekend. Santa Rosa is approximately seven hours from Lakeland.

According to Lakeland PD, the dash cams start to record when the vehicle reaches 75 mph.

Giddens expressed concern because at least five of the officers tampered with their dash cams. He said the officers filled up the memory before the trip started.

Giddens said, “I’m embarrassed and disappointed in the conduct of these officers. In this particular incident, these officers have failed and will be held accountable through the use of our disciplinary policies.”

Lakeland PD Public Information Officer Gary Gross, said, “They’re going to have to rebuild their image, and the Lakeland Police Department is going to have to work harder to explain to the public that we don’t have a double standard.”