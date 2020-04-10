Dunnellon, Florida — Two Dunnellon men were arrested after surveillance video revealed they had smashed in the glass door of a Marathon gas station and stole merchandise.

Zachary Hornbuckle, 18, and Austin Dunmire, 22, were both charged with Burglary, Grand Theft, and Resisting Arrest.

Dunnellon Police Officer James Roberts was patrolling the area of North Williams Street when he noticed that the front door of the Marathon gas station was shattered.

The store owner, Chandrakant Patel, was called to the scene so Officer Roberts could review the security footage. The video showed that Hornbuckle and Dunmire entered the store after smashing the front door and stuffed approximately $2,000 in E-cigarettes into a backpack. The two then fled the scene.

After reviewing the footage and approximately two hours later, Officer Roberts spotted the two suspects in the parking lot of the Taco Bell, located at 11582 N. Williams Street.

Officer Roberts then approached the men and explained why he was there. When he attempted to handcuff Dunmire, he pulled away and refused to put his hands behind his back. Officer Roberts eventually had to use force and escorted Dunmire to the ground.

Once both men were in custody, Officer Roberts was able to recover the E-cigarettes and mask used during the burglary.

Dunmire is no stranger to the law. He has previously been arrested for Assault, Battery on an LEO, Disorderly Intoxication, retail Theft, Trespassing, Criminal Mischief (x2), and Grand Theft.

Dunmire also has a criminal record in Putnam County.