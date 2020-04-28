1 of 17
The Marion County Sheriffs Office is investigating after the charred remains of a 2019 F-250 pickup truck were found in the Florida Highlands.
The owner of American Sites & Utilities, Inc. said the truck was stolen from the vicinity of Southwest 151st Place in the Highlands.
Company Vice President Garry Bach said they are now offering a reward for any information that leads to an arrest.
At this time, foul play is not suspected (as far as insurance fraud). The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information about this case, call MCSO at 352-732-9111.