The School Board of Marion County announced that they will begin using a walk-through metal detector and searching people’s bags if citizens plan to attend a board meeting or work session.
The plan must pass a final vote on May 26.
In addition to the metal detector, security personnel will also use a wand on individuals after they pass through the metal detector.
The portable metal detector, which costs approximately $3,500, will also be used at graduations and sporting events. Taxpayers will also have to foot the bill for the additional personnel that will need to be hired.
Those who attend meetings and events will also have their bags and other personal belongings searched. Approved bags that contain medical items, no larger than 5×8 inches, will be allowed in board meetings. Anything larger will not be allowed.