Rapper Shock G, best known for the hit song The Humpty Dance and hip-hop group Digital Underground, has died at age 57.

The song was recorded in 1989 and released in January of 1990.

He’s also known for the iconic phrases:

“Baby I can see, that you don’t recognize me

I’m Shock G, the one who put the satin on your panties” and

"Just grab 'em in the biscuits"

“I once got busy in a Burger King bathroom” … Just to mention a few.

He’s also known for his song “Doowutchyalike.”

When not using his stage name, he was known as Gregory Edward Jacobs.

The news was posted by his Digital Underground colleague Chopmaster J. Thursday night to Instagram:

“34 years ago almost to the day we had a wild idea we can be a hip hop band and take on the world through it all the dream became a reality and the reality became a nightmare for some. And now he’s awaken from the fame long live shock G Aka Humpty Hump and Rest In Peace my Brotha Greg Jacobs!!!”

The Hillsborough Medical Examiner, located in Tampa, FL., where Jacobs was from, told Ocala Post Friday that Jacobs had died Thursday.

The Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office would not comment except to say they are investigating to see if foul play was involved.

Other artists took to social media to express their shock and sadness over the news.

Rapper Ice Cube wrote, “RIP Shock-G/Humpty Hump. I remember when NWA’s road manager Atron said he had a group called Digital Underground. He played DOWHATCHALIKE video & I went crazy. I had to sample DU on JACKIN FOR BEATS and WHO’S THE MACK. And nobody had a better stage show. A true Bay Area original.”

“The Humpty Dance” is a song by the rap group Digital Underground from their debut album Sex Packets. Released as the second single from the album, it reached No. 11 on the pop chart, No. 7 on the R&B chart, and No. 1 on the Billboard Rap Singles chart. The song is sung by Shock G’s alter ego, “Humpty Hump”, marking the character’s second musical appearance; the first was Digital Underground’s “Doowutchyalike,” a pre-album video single released in the spring of 1989. The song has been sampled by many different artists and producers. In the song’s video, a young Tupac Shakur is visible in the background.

In 2008, “The Humpty Dance” was ranked No. 30 on VH1’s 100 Greatest Songs of Hip Hop and No. 65 on VH1’s 100 Greatest Songs of the 90s in 2007.

The song was nominated for Best Rap Video at the 1990 MTV Video Music Awards.