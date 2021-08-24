A Crystal River teen was arrested after it was discovered that he attempted to sell a stolen handgun via Snapchat.

The teen has been identified as 17-year-old Landen Glover.

How it started

According to detectives, On May 11, deputies were dispatched to Summerfield in reference to a residential burglary involving a stolen Glock 48.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW

The victim stated that he had been out of town and came home to find his house burglarized.

The victim stated that a Gock 48, ammunition, magazines, and a lockbox were missing from his home.

During the investigation, Glover was named as a suspect.

According to the arrest affidavit, on June 26, detectives were investigating Glover for another crime involving aggravated battery and obtained a search warrant for his Snapchat account.

The investigation revealed the following conversation after Glover posted the gun for sale.

“Man wtf my nigga Lando always coming up with them sticks.” Glover replied back, “the glock is clean and I have all the paperwork receipts.” The Snapchat user then offered Glover $100 and stated “thank you my nigga lol always gonna keep me strapped.”

Glover also displayed a photo of the weapon on Snapchat and the serial number was visible.

Glover denied any wrongdoing.

On August 23, He was arrested and charged with Possession of a Weapon by a Juvenile, Dealing in Stolen Property, Grand Theft, Tampering with a Witness, and Robbery with a Firearm.

Glover is being held on a $33,000 bond.