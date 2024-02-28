Citra, Florida — Georgia authorities say a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Citra has turned himself in.

Although the man has been identified as a suspect in the case, his name has yet to be released.

The shooting occurred on February 27 in the 16800 block of Northeast 41st Court. The victim was only identified as a black female pending next of kin notification.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW

Authorities did say that the victim knew the shooter.

Marion County Sheriff’s officials received word of the shooting just after 4 p.m. Tuesday. When deputies arrived, they found the victim deceased.