Marion County — A Summerfield man faces multiple charges following a high-speed pursuit.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy was traveling westbound on East Highway 40 when he saw a dark blue pickup truck pulling out of the Big Pines Hardware Parking lot without coming to a complete stop.

The deputy stated that he also saw that the vehicle did not have a tag and had a busted tail light.

According to the arrest affidavit, the deputy turned around and the driver of the pickup, identified as Brandon Michael Joles, 19, fled east on Highway 40 at a high rate of speed.

During the chase, Joles spun the truck out several times but was able to regain control.

Joles eventually turned southbound on Southeast 183rd Avenue Road and continued to lead the deputy on a chase at a high rate of speed.

As they approached a curve near the 2600 block, Joles again lost control, slammed into a utility pole, and flipped the truck.

Joles became pinned under the truck, and with the help of several bystanders, the deputy rolled the vehicle upright and freed Joles.

According to reports, one of the bystanders was in the medical field and evaluated Joles until EMS arrived.

As Joles was being evaluated, he jumped up and fled on foot into a wooded area. The deputy then pulled out his taser and instructed Joles to get on the ground. Joles complied and fell to the ground. He was then handcuffed.

On the way to the hospital, Joles stated that he ran because he had failed to pay his car insurance and his license was suspended.

Joles was charged with Fleeing and Eluding, Resisting Arrest, Driving On a Suspended Drivers License, Reckless Driving, and Driving an Unregistered Vehicle.

Joles has a court appearance on June 1.