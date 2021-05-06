Marion County – Student athletes at nearly every grade level can benefit from skills learned at optional summer camps this year.
Camps generally are no longer than one week and vary in cost.
Different schools offer different programs, and most are managed and staffed by current school coaches and student athletes.
These camps help with skill development, teamwork, and health while providing fun activities for students during the summer.
Safety plans are in place for COVID-19 concerns, cold water immersion, Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), and Automated External Defibrillator (AED) requirements, among others.
This year, summer athletic camps include:
Belleview High School
Brady Ackerman Football Camp – June 7-10 (8 a.m. – Noon)
- Grades: 3rd – 8th
- Cost: $75 per student
- Contact: Candace Norton (cnorton@expresscareofbelleview.com)
Snakebite Softball Camp – June 7-9 (9 a.m. – Noon)
- Ages: 8-16 years old
- Cost: $90 per student
- Contact: Gary Greer (352.304.2858 or gary.greer@marion.k12.fl.us)
Volleyball Camp – June 28-30 (4 p.m. – 7 p.m.)
- Grades: 6th – 9th
- Cost: $75 per student
- Contact: Lindsay Seek (352.812.2772 or lseek08@gmail.com)
Forest High School
Baseball Camp – June 14-15 (9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.)
- Ages: 7-13 years old
- Cost: $75 per student
- Contact: Coach Jed Yancey (jed.yancey@marion.k12.fl.us)
Basketball Camp – June 21–24 (9 a.m. – Noon)
- Grades: 3rd – 8th
- Cost: $85 per student
- Contact: Coach Mike Hoffman (Michael.Hoffmann@marion.1k2.fl.us)
Football Camp – June 21-23 (9 a.m. – Noon)
- Grades: 2nd – 8th
- Cost: $60 per student
- Contact: Coach Mike Elliott (Michael.Elliot@marion.k12.fl.us)
Soccer Camp – June 7-10 (8 a.m. – 3 p.m.)
- Grades: Kindergarten – 8th
- Cost: $125 per student before June 1 or $150 after June 1 ($25 sibling discount)
- Contact: Christina Slater (Cnina711@hotmail.com)
Volleyball Camp – June 7-10 (9 a.m. – Noon for ages 11-14 and 1:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. for ages 6-10)
- Ages: 6-14 years old
- Cost: $80 per student (25% discount for MCPS employees)
- Contact: Jimmy Collins (352.427.1846 or jimmy@aclawfl.com or April O’Cull (352.362.6909 or aprilocull58@gmail.com)
Lake Weir High School
Basketball Youth Camp – June 7-30 (Mondays / Wednesdays only, 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.)
- Grades: Kindergarten – 8th
- Cost: $20 per student
- Contact: Coach Mike Surber (John.Surber@marion.k12.fl.us)
North Marion High School
Dale Hall Baseball Camp – June 28-30 (4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.)
- Ages: 7-14 years
- Cost: $85 per student ($15 MCPS employee discount)
- Contact: Dale Hall (352.361.6215 or Dale.Hall@marion.k12.fl.us)
Vanguard High School
Baseball Camp – June 7-8 (5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.)
- Grades: 3rd – 8th
- Cost: $65 per student
- Contact: Coach Scott Schaub (352.816.2396 or Scott.Schaub@marion.k12.fl.us)
Volleyball Camp – June 14-17 (4 p.m. – 8 p.m.)
- Grades: 3rd – 8th
- Cost: $120 per student
- Contact: Coach Luis Perez (281.886.2768 or perezluisc83@gmail.com)
West Port High School
Basketball Camp – June 7-10, June 14-17, July 5-8, July 12-15 (9 a.m. – 3 p.m.)
- Grades: 3rd – 8th
- Cost: $100 per student per week
- Contact: Corey Rollerson (352.209.1717 or Corey.Rollerson@marion.k12.fl.us)
Junior Cheer Camp – July 10 (8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.)
- Grades: Kindergarten – 8th
- Cost: $25 per student
- Contact: Coach Cecily Gleason (Cecily.Gleason@marion.k12.fl.us)
For more information, contact the individuals listed for each program.