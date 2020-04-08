Skeletal remains found in Crystal River

On Saturday, April 4, 2020, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the discovery of human skeletal remains located in a wooded area near W Dunnellon Road between North US 19 and North Citrus Avenue, in Crystal River.

Detectives with the CCSO’s Major Crimes Unit and Forensics Unit, along with Medical Examiner’s Office, immediately responded and cordoned off the area.

There is a heavy law enforcement presence in this area but there is no threat to public safety.

According to a CCSO press release, the investigation is still ongoing and they are requesting anyone with information to please contact the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 352-726-1121, or contact the Citrus County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-ANY-TIPS to remain anonymous.

