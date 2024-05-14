The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm and tornado watch for the following counties (this includes inner cities within the listed counties):

ALACHUA BAKER BRADFORD CITRUS CLAY COLUMBIA DUVAL FLAGLER GILCHRIST HAMILTON HERNANDO LEVY MARION NASSAU PUTNAM ST. JOHNS SUMTER SUWANNEE

The watch will remain in effect until 1 p.m.

This thunderstorm could produce lightning, hail, flooding, and damaging winds. Be sure to secure any loose yard debris or lawn furniture.

Power outages could also occur.