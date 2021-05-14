Marion County, Florida — A Marion County sheriff’s deputy, identified as 46-year-old David Ur, was arrested Thursday and charged with falsifying multiple reports.

The reports lead to the arrest of four individuals who have since had the charges dropped by the State Attorney’s Office.

In December, there were discrepancies found in Ur’s reports. In one incident, it was also found that he failed to activate his body camera.

At that time, Ur received minimal disciplinary action and was required to take remedial reporting classes. While he was suspended for 16 hours, the agency said that Ur had improved his skills and he was allowed to return to work.

Then, in March, other reports were found to have been falsified by Ur. In the reports, Ur used false information to make arrests.

Prosecutors say that Ur’s sworn statements often did not match body camera footage.

Ur resigned on Monday.

Attorney Mike Graves said his office is now reviewing other cases involving Ur. Additionally, prosecutors said they plan to review any case in which Ur was involved.

Ur was released on a $4,000 bond shortly after being arrested.

Sheriff Billy Woods, despite the Attorney General stating that law enforcement can only have photos withheld from the public if it pertains to employment, refuses to release booking photos. The AG’s office has made it clear that booking photos of a law enforcement officer who has been arrested are not protected by Florida Statute.

In previous emails to Ocala Post, MCSO openly admits they withhold booking photos of a law enforcement officer who has become arrested as a “courtesy.”

MCSO withholds both the name and booking photo of an arrested officer from the booking system.