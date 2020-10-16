Ocala, Florida — Kindergarteners at Emerald Shores Elementary will switch to online schooling following a single positive case of coronavirus connected to the class.
The switch will affect more than a dozen students.
According to the school district, fifteen students and two employees were asked to quarantine after a person who tested positive for the virus came into contact with the Emerald Shores Elementary class.
In Marion County, 336 students and 18 employees have tested positive. 30 tested positive last week.