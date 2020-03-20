March 20, COVID-19 update – Marion County, complete updated report for Florida

By
Rebecca Long
-
12

covid-19, marion county, ocala news, ocala post

TALLAHASSEE — As of Friday, there are 520 total Florida cases. The Ocala Post has provided the full report below.

Another death has been reported, this time in Broward County. The person had previously tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total number of deaths to 10.

New Florida cases include:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW

• 88 additional positive COVID-19 cases (81 Florida residents and 7 non-Florida residents) reported to the Florida Department of Health.
• There are currently 474 positive cases in Florida residents and 46 positive cases in non-Florida residents.

Marion County, Florida COVID-19 Testing Data

Article Continued Belowismellpennies.net

Click here for Marion County testing information

Click here to view the COVID-19 Surveillance Tracker/Dashboard

The following 16-page report IS the latest update. There will be another update later today.

covid-19, marion county, ocala news, ocala post

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR