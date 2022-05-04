Ocala — At approximately 2:20 a.m., Ocala police responded to the Waffle House, located at 3871 SW College Road, after a caller reported a shooting incident that left a 28-year-old shot in the face.

By the time police arrived, the victim, many of the witnesses, including those involved in the shooting, had already left the scene.

The bullet struck the victim in the cheek. He was driven by an unknown person to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the victim was caught in the middle of the shooting and was not targeted.

Before the shooting, police say multiple people were gathered in the parking lot when two groups fired multiple shots at each other.

If you have any information about this shooting, please call Detective Kern at 352-369-7000 or call anonymously by dialing **TIPS. Reference Case number 202200059260.