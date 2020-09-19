Ocklawaha, Florida — A 29-year-old Ocklawaha man is behind bars again following a physical altercation with his mother.

He had just been released from jail on June 24.

According to the victim’s mother, she and her son, Jared Hanson, were riding in a car when the two began to argue. Hanson was in the passenger seat and his mother was driving.

During the argument, Hanson started screaming at his mother, and at one point, attempted to put the vehicle in park while it was in motion.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW

According to reports, Hanson got physical with his mother, and forcefully grabbed her wrists as she was trying to drive.

The mother was able to stop the vehicle safely and notify the police.

Hanson was arrested and charged with Battery, Violation of Probation for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and VOP for Battery on an Elderly Person. Additionally, Hanson was found to be in possession of drugs and charged with Possession of Crystal Meth.

Hanson was arrested in April of 2020 when police responded to a domestic disturbance and found Hanson standing over the top of the victim screaming at him. The deputy reported that there was blood smeared on the walls, doors, and a large puddle of blood on the floor where the badly beaten victim was lying.

At that time, Hanson’s mother told the deputy that her son had been out all night and came home early in the morning and “exploded.” She told the deputy “he went crazy” and that she believed her son was on drugs. She said it all started when Jared became enraged because the victim would not give up the car keys.

According to the arrest affidavit, when the victim told Hanson he could not take the car, Hanson punched him in the face several times. While the victim was on the ground, Hanson also kicked him multiple times. During the altercation, the victim was also repeatedly struck with a porcelain doll, which shattered into pieces.

When Hanson stopped battering the victim, he grabbed a butcher knife and threatened to stab him. Jared held the knife to the victim’s chest and stated that he would kill him. The deputy arrived a short time later.

Hanson’s mother told the deputy that when her son is under the influence of drugs he thinks people are trying to rape and poison him.

When questioned about what he had done to the victim, Hanson stated, “I bitch slapped him because he was acting like a female.”

Hanson was arrested and taken to a local hospital for evaluation. While at the hospital, Hanson was able to get out of the handcuffs. He resisted arrested and had to be subdued, at which time he was handcuffed to a hospital bed.

He is currently being held without bond. His next court date is slated for October 14, 2020.