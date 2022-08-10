Ocala, Florida — Just before teachers returned to school, a preschool was burglarized and robbed of the essential tools teachers need to do their jobs.

On Sunday, August 7, at approximately 2 a.m, an unknown man entered Happy Hearts Preschool, located at 208 SE Tuscawilla Ave, Ocala, and stole hundreds of dollars in school equipment.

The man in the photo got away with computer monitors, speakers, and several adapter cables.

This is the second school in the area that has been robbed in the past few weeks.

A business steps up to the plate

On Tuesday night, after a teacher had told her husband about the burglary, who is an employee at Gary Yeomans Ford Ocala, Ford reached out to Happy Hearts Preschool.

Gary Yeomans Ford told the school they were sorry to hear the news and offered to make sure that teachers had the proper tools they would need on the first day of school.

In a statement, Happy Hearts Preschool, said, “This amazing company is donating all new items of the things that this man stole. We are forever grateful for their generosity! Thank you so much!”

As for the thief, he is still on the run. If you recognize the man in the picture or have any information about the theft, contact the Ocala Police Department.