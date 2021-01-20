On day one, Joe Biden said he will sign at least 17 executive orders to reverse President Trump’s actions and restore the Obama era.

Biden said he will put back in place many Obama policies and reverse what he calls “the gravest damages” of the Trump administration.

Many, from both parties, say that Biden’s plans on the first day are not in the best interest of Americans and that he is going into the first day pandering to the socialist, radical left.

“Transgenders”

Biden will sign an order that will allow “transgenders” to enlist in the military. He said he will also address bathroom issues for men who pretend to be women and vise versa.

End of the wall

Biden said he will immediately terminate funding for the border wall construction. He said there will be no building of the wall and plans to divert the funds elsewhere.

End illegal immigration enforcement

Biden will also sign an executive order revoking Trump’s previous order for aggressive immigration enforcement.

Biden said he also plans to restore the asylum system in the U.S.

Biden will also “preserve and fortify” the Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Muslim travel ban

Biden will sign an executive order that will put an end to Trump’s “Muslim travel ban,” which Biden alleges is rooted in “religious animus and xenophobia.”

In 2017, Trump signed an executive order suspending entry into the U.S. for individuals from Sudan, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Yemen, and Iran. Later, the travel ban was updated to include North Korea and Venezuela, and six other countries.

Biden said, “These bans cause unnecessary harm.”

Illegal immigrant caravan

Millions of illegal immigrants are currently attempting to enter the U.S. Officials said that this is directly related to the fact that immigrants were hopeful that Biden would be president.

Illegal immigrant, Miguel Angel, who is part of the caravan, told NPR news on camera that he knows U.S immigration laws will change when Biden is president.

Tom Jawetz, vice president of immigration policy at the Center for American Progress, agrees.

“The Biden team can’t ignore immigration and the immigration policies of the outgoing Trump administration for long,” Jawetz said in a statement.

Without background checks or knowing what diseases are crossing over the border, Jawetx, and the Biden team want to offer asylum and open the borders.

Mandatory mask requirements

Biden said he will sign an executive order requiring that all federal employees wear a mask while at work or on federal property.

Additionally, while not an executive order, he will request that all Americans wear a mask for his first 100 days of the presidency.

Back to Paris

Biden is set to sign the order previously created by Obama to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord.

“Climate change poses an existential threat,” said Biden.

Eviction and Foreclosure

Biden said he will extend the eviction and foreclosure moratoriums for those affected by the “unprecedented housing affordability crisis” brought on by COVID-19. He plans to extend it through March 31.

Landlords and banks completely disagree and plan to fight this in court.

XL Keystone Pipeline

Biden plans to revoke the permit for the Keystone Pipeline.

As a result, financial analysts say citizens can expect to pay $5 for a regular gallon of gas by summer.

In 2013, the first two phases had the capacity to deliver up to 590,000 barrels per day of oil into the Midwest refineries. Phase III had the capacity to deliver up to 700,000 barrels per day to the Texas refineries.

In addition to higher gas prices, Americans will immediately lose thousands of high-paying jobs.

The State Department report estimates that there would be approximately 42,000 jobs lost. This includes those who directly worked on the pipeline and jobs that were indirectly created as a result of the pipeline. The average salary is nearly $48,000.

China

Biden plans to remove tariffs imposed on China by the Trump administration.

The U.S Border Patrol union’s vice president Art Del Cueto, said, “The nation can expect a crazy uptick in lawlessness at the border and more hate and discontent towards our law enforcement. The socialist regime of Joe Biden would open the border to criminals.”