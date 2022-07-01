Ocala — On Friday, July 1, 2022 at 1:30pm, Ocala Fire Rescue responded to reports of an industrial incident at the 1100 block of NW 1st Avenue.

OFR personnel arrived at the scene to find a worker with a hand entrapped in a conveyor belt atop a train car.

Crews ensured the equipment was powered down and rendered immediate aid. Using specialized tools, firefighters from Engine 3 and Tower 1 disassembled and removed parts of the conveyor belt system to free the worker’s hand, while members of Rescue 3 provided medical care.

The worker was freed from the machinery within 14 minutes of OFR’s arrival.

Once lowered to ground level, the worker was transported to the hospital by Marion County Fire Rescue.

No other injuries were reported.

Engine 3, Rescue 3, Tower 1, Battalion 22, and a Safety Officer were dispatched to the scene.