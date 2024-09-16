1 of 5

Florida — On September 12, approximately 200 Duke Energy Florida crews and contractors arrived in New Orleans to help restore power following Hurricane Francine.

Duke crews included lineworkers, vegetation management, support staff, and a mobile command center.

The Duke Energy contingency is supporting Entergy in Louisiana.

The crews were deployed from throughout the state of Florida.

According to Duke Energy, this is part of their mutual assistance program, which allows Duke to assist neighboring utility companies when they need it most.

A Duke representative said, “During Florida hurricanes, utility crews travel from as far as Canada to help restore power for our customers. We are grateful to return the favor during Hurricane Francine.”