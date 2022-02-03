Ocala, Florida — The College of Central Florida will showcase the talent of its Visual Arts and Digital Media students in the annual show that provides student artists an opportunity to present their work in a professional environment.

The exhibition will be on display at the CF Webber Gallery from March 28-May 5. The Webber Gallery is located at the CF Ocala Campus, 3001 S.W. College Road.

“Our student art exhibition is an annual tradition,” said Dr. Mark Paugh, vice president for Academic Affairs. “In this juried show, we present awards for best in the show and first through third places with honorable mentions. Student works will be selected for purchase awards, and one student artist’s work will become part of CF’s permanent art collection through the People’s Choice Purchase Award, which is voted on by the CF student body.”

The exhibition will be judged and juried by Carla Poindexter, professor of studio art at the University of Central Florida, where she teaches intermediate and advanced painting, advanced drawing, and foundations design, as well as upper-level classes in experimental book arts and studio concentration. Poindexter leads seminars for UCF’s Studio Art Master of Fine Arts program and has served as chair of several undergraduate and graduate-level thesis committees.

An opening reception will be held Wednesday, March 30, at 12:30 p.m. in the Webber Center.

The Webber Gallery is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and admissions are free. For more information, call 352-854-2322, ext. 1664.