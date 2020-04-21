Belleview, Florida — TSL Commercial Landscaping, located 10521 US-27, Belleview, suffered significant damage Monday following a fire.
According to Marion County Fire Rescue, at approximately 6:54 p.m, units were dispatched to the fire after callers reported seeing smoking coming from the garage doors.
In a press release, MCFR wrote, “Engine Company #18 arrived on scene at 6:58pm to find heavy smoke showing. District Captain #3 arrived on scene, established command and completed a 360 degree inspection of the fire grounds. Spruce Creek Truck Company #1, Shady Engine Company #16, Heavy Rescue #1, Rolling Greens Engine Company #28 and Shores Engine Company #17 arrived on scene to assist in battling the blaze.”
Firefighters had the fire under control by 7:21 p.m.
The fire remains under investigation by the MCFR Fire Marshal.
No one was injured during the fire.