1 of 5

The “I’d Do Anything for Love” (But I Won’t Do That) singer died Thursday night at the age of 74.

Aday was given the nickname Meat Loaf by a high school football coach because of his weight — the nickname stuck and eventually became his stage name.

His manager, Michael Greene, said Meat Loaf’s two daughters were by his side when he passed away.

He was well known for the song “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)” and for playing Eddie in the film “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” with his song “Hot Patootie (Bless My Soul).”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW

On his official Facebook page, it read, “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side. We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man. We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time.”

It added, “From his heart to your souls … don’t ever stop rocking!”