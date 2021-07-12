A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for the following communities due to loss of water pressure at the water treatment facility:

– Spruce Creek North

– Woods & Meadows East

– Oakcrest Estates

– Emerald Point

– Sandy Pines

– Cherrywood

– Forest Glen

– Whispering Pines

– Ocala Waterways Estates

– Marco Polo

– Kingsland Country Estates

Marion County Utilities advises that all water used for brushing teeth, cooking, drinking, making ice, or washing dishes be brought to a rapid boil for at least one minute prior to use. As an alternative, residents may opt to use bottled water. Water used for laundry, bathing, and showering does not need to be boiled.

Utility staff will test the water system’s supply and send out notifications once the precaution is lifted. Customers with questions should contact Utilities’ customer service line at 352-307-6000.