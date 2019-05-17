Ocala, Florida — A woman who smiled for her booking photo following her May 10, 2018, DUI arrest was sentenced Thursday to 11 years in prison.

Upon her arrest, Angenette Marie Welk, 44, A.K.A. Angenette Marie Missett, was charged with DUI with Serious Bodily Injury.

On May 14, the victim, 60-year-old Sandra Clarkston, was removed from her ventilator while at Ocala Regional Medical Center, and passed away.

On May 19, Florida Highway Patrol investigators upgraded Missett’s charges to DUI Manslaughter. She turned herself in to authorities a short time later.

According to court documents, Missett’s 11-year sentence will be followed by four years of probation and permanent revocation of her license.

Troopers said Welk was driving her 2011 Chevrolet Avalon eastbound on U.S. Highway 27 around 11:54 a.m. on May 10, when she failed to brake and slammed into the rear of a 2017 Hyundai, which was stopped in front of her, according to the arrest report. 18-year-old Shiyanne was the driver of the Hyundai. Clarkston was the passenger.

The force from the crash caused the Hyundai to slam into the back of a horse trailer, which was driven by 65-year-old Kevin McMinn. He was not injured.

Shiyanne was treated for her injuries and released.

Troopers said Missett’s blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit and that she did not call 911 or attempt to help the victims following the crash. Instead, she called her fiance.

Missett’s family says that her mugshot is not a reflection of who she really is.

Clarkston had just celebrated her 60th birthday the day before the crash.