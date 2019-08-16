Charlie Horse Restaurant & Lounge, located at 2426 E Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala, is up for sale.

What would it take to buy the recently troubled restaurant? A whopping $799,000, according to Transworld Business Advisors, who is listed as the brokers on the listing.

The listing states, “Established 24 years, this owner is ready to slow down!”

The restaurant was established in 1983.

The restaurant has recently been the center of health issues.

In March of 2019, Ocala Post reported that the restaurant was closed down for roach activity, and they were not just shut down for one or two roaches. The health inspector noted that there were more than 30 live roaches near the bar and dead roaches in the chemical room and freezer.

Then, on August 6, the health department issued a health warning after a Charlie Horse employee tested positive for hepatitis A.

That employee, who cannot be named, was vaccinated. A short time later, the owner of Charlie Horse announced that all current and future employees would have to be vaccinated.

The restaurant was inspected again on July 10, July 24, August 6, and August 7 following several complaints.

The health inspector noted several concerning, high priority health code violations, many of which were the same repeat violations from the March inspection.

July 10:

High Priority – Employee touched soiled surface and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. On cookline Male employee wiped face, wiped apron touched dirty towel without washing hands several times. Also, male employee touched raw beef and continued to work with food. Also, male employee washed hands with cold water and did not use soap to wash hands. Stopped multiple times by inspectors and told to wash hands.

High Priority – Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. On cookline in ice: Dressing 62°. Spread cups in ice to bring the temperature down. In reach-in cooler on cookline: cheese 57°. Tomatoes 48-49°. All moved to different units.

High Priority – Raw animal food stored over or with ready-to-eat food in reach-in freezer – not all products commercially packaged. In the walk-in freezer: bags of portioned raw beef stored over ham and vegetables. In the reach-in freezer at cookline: raw chicken portions stored over raw fish portions. All moved.

High Priority – Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Ice bin at bar area has soda gun-running thru it. Also, half and half had a date mark of 7/2/19 exceeding 7 days.

July 24:

High priority – Male employee did not wash his hands, continued to touch raw food after wiping his face with his hand.

August 6:

The build-up of food debris, dust or dirt on nonfood-contact surface. Hood filters on cookline are soiled. Around doors of reach-in cooler soiled.

High Priority – Clean, single-use gloves not handled in a sanitary manner. Container labeled “Fred’s gloves” has used gloves inside. Also, the male employee attempted to wash and reuse single-use gloves. Inspector coached manager and employee on proper handling of single-use gloves.

No conspicuously located ambient air temperature thermometer in holding unit. In the reach-in unit at cookline.

Wiping cloth chlorine sanitizing solution, not at proper minimum strength. Zero ppm on cookline.

High Priority – Employee handled soiled dishes or utensils and then handled clean dishes or utensils without washing hands. Male employee touched raw beef and continued to work with food. Male employee wiped clothes and continued to work with food. Male employee washed hands with cold water. Male employee began washing gloved hands. All had to be corrected by the inspector. Employee then properly washed his hands.

High Priority – Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. In reach-in cooler on cookline: tomatoes 45°, 47°, 48°. Potato salad 45°. Slaw 46°. TCS food was placed in a unit within the hour. Unit is at an ambient temperature of 50°, all items were placed on TPHC or moved to a different unit.

Commercially processed ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food opened and held more than 24 hours not properly date marked after opening. In reach-in cooler, cheesecake has no date mark.

Reach-in cooler not maintained in good repair. Do not store potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food in this unit until the unit is repaired. Unit on cookline is at an ambient temperature of 50°.

August 7:

From initial inspection: Build-up of food debris, dust or dirt on nonfood-contact surface. Hood filters on cookline are soiled. Around doors of reach-in cooler soiled. **Repeat Violation** – From follow-up inspection 2019-08-07: No change. **Time Extended**

From initial inspection: Intermediate – Reach-in cooler not maintained in good repair. Do not store potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food in this unit until the unit is repaired. Unit on cookline is at an ambient temperature of 50°. – From follow-up inspection 2019-08-07: No change. **Time Extended**

Rumors about the restaurant closing its doors on August 16, circulated on social media this week. The owner has since stated that the business is not closing.

The restaurant is scheduled to be inspected again sometime this month.