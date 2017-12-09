A Trinity Catholic High School student was arrested Friday and charged with Lewd and Lascivious Battery.

According to reports, Widmer Alejandro Reyes, 18, was supposed to drive a 14-year-old girl home Friday, but instead pulled behind the grocery store across from the high school.

The girl told authorities that while she and Reyes were talking, he pulled out his penis.

The girl stated that Reyes then grabbed her by the hair and forced her head into his lap. He also touched her breasts.

Following the incident, the girl said Reyes apologized and asked her not to tell anyone.

Reyes was released on a $15,000 bond.

Those closest to Reyes say that the girl embellished the story and left out facts. She has also been accused of deleting incriminating social media posts.

Stay tuned for more details.