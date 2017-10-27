Connect on Linked in

Silver Springs Shores — Marion County Sheriff’s Office detectives are still searching for a black male who robbed the Dollar General, located at 9743 Southeast Maricamp Road.

The armed robbery took place on Thursday at approximately 10 a.m.

According to reports, the robber entered the store, demanded money, and fired two shots.

The gunman fled the scene empty-handed.

Detectives stated that no one was injured during the robbery.

At this time, MCSO has no provided a full description of the robbery suspect.

If you have information about this case, call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 352-732-9111, Crime Stoppers at 352-368-STOP, text a tip to 274637 using keyword 368-STOP, or visit www.ocalacrimestoppers.com. Anonymity is guaranteed.