Dunkin’ Donuts, located at 3622 West Silver Springs Boulevard Ocala, was immediately shut down after an emergency order was issued on May 23, following a routine inspection. The restaurant was allowed to reopen on May 24 but will need a follow-up inspection after a time extension was given.

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation cites violations of Florida’s sanitation and safety laws, which are based on the standards of U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Food Code. High Priority violations are those which could contribute directly to a food-borne illness or injury and include items such as cooking, reheating, cooling and hand-washing.

Many of the offenses were repeat violations.

Violations:

The build-up of soil/debris on the floor under shelving. Donuts and paper debris under donut racks at the front counter. Cups and food debris under shelves at the front counter area.

Dead roaches on premises. Approximately 20 dead roaches on a sticky pad on the counter under the coffee machine.

Employee beverage container on a food preparation table or over/next to clean equipment/utensils. Two drinks on donut prep table.

Employee personal items stored in or above a food preparation area. Two hats on donut prep table.

Ice bucket/shovel stored improperly between uses. Next to the ice machine, not inverted.

Ice buildup in walk-in freezer. On the floor near the back of the unit.

No conspicuously located ambient air temperature thermometer in holding the unit. In the unit near the register

Old labels stuck to food containers after cleaning. On two pans at clean dish shelf

Sanitizing solution for wiping cloths not free of food debris and visible soil. On prep table.

Stored food not covered in walk-in freezer. Tray of muffins uncovered in the walk-in freezer

Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. In reach in cooler near Donuts almond milk 48°. In reach in drawer unit, butter 45°. Eggs 46°. Stop sale issued on all items.

Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 15 live roaches in the sticky pad under the coffee machine on the front counter.

Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Almond milk in reach in cooler near Donuts and eggs and butter in drawer unit.

Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine. Near hinge of the lid on the top interior of the machine.

Handwash sink not accessible for employee use at all times. The rack on the donut shelf prevents access to hand sink near Donuts.

No paper towels or mechanical hand drying device provided at handwash sink. Sink near Donuts. Also, sink in prep area.