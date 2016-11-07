Marion Oaks — Two suspects wanted for an armed robbery were arrested Sunday in Marion Oaks.

On November 1, a man was walking his dog in the 3900 block of Southeast 15th Street and 39th Court, when he heard tires squeal from behind him.

The victim stated that the vehicle, a gold Pontiac Sunfire, was occupied by two black males. He said the car pulled up beside him, but the occupants did not say anything.

The vehicle then drove down the street, made a U-turn, and drove back to where the victim was standing.

The victim stated that the passenger, who was wearing a clown mask, pointed and gun at him and sated “give me your wallet right now or I will shoot your ass.”

The passenger then snatched the man’s wallet, which contained $40, and drove away.

On November 6, Marion County sheriff’s deputies responded to 294 Marion Oaks lane after a caller reported seeing a black man with a gun at the basket ball courts.

When deputies arrived, they saw a black male, later identified as Dajour Hutchinson, 18, holding a clown mask and a black handgun. Hutchinson was with another male, identified as Lil’Derricyhan Jackson, also 18.

The two teens stated that they had driven to the basket ball courts in a Gold Pontiac Sunfire, which was still parked at the scene.

During the investigation, it was determined that the two suspects were the same men who had robbed the victim on November 1.

The victim was able to identify the car and the mask.

The gun was later determined to be a BB gun, which looked like a Colt 1911 handgun.

Both teens were arrested and charged with Armed Robbery. They are being held on a $50,000 bond, each.

Detectives will now determine if the suspects have been involved with other robberies that have occurred in the area.