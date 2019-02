Connect on Linked in

The National Transport Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating an ultralight glider aircraft crash that left one dead.

The crash occurred Saturday at approximately 4:26 p.m. at the Jumbolair Airport. located at 8857 West Anthony Road, Anthony.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found the pilot, a 56-year-old male, deceased.

The identity of the pilot has not been released pending next of kin notification.