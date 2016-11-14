During the DealBook Conference in New York Thursday, November 10, PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, an India-born, naturalized American, was asked, “How did you feel on Wednesday morning?”

Nooyi then asked, “Do you have a box of tissues here?”

Nooyi said that she believes Hillary supporters should “mourn”.

“A lot of what should have been said during the elections, I don’t think were said,” said Nooyi.

President-Elect Donald Trump has spoken openly about changes he would make to the U.S involving issues such as Immigration, Healthcare Reform, and Trade & Veteran Affairs.

“Forget the Pepsi brand – how dare we talk about women that way? Why do we talk that way about a whole group of citizens.” She said that she did not think there was a place for the type of language that has sometimes been dismissed as “locker room talk.”

“Not in locker rooms, not in football players’ homes, not in any place,” Said Nooyi.

However, in February of 2012, Nicki Minaj signed a promotional deal with Pepsi and a commercial was released with her hit single “Moment 4 Life”. In that same year, Nicki Minaj’s album Pink Friday:Roman Reloaded, was released.

The album included a song called “Sex In The Lounge,” where Minaj (Featuring Lil Wayne & Bobby V) talk about having sex in a lounge. Lyrics from the song include “Sit that p***y on my bottom lip, then after that you know we gotta’ switch”.

Following Nooyi’s statement, many said that it sounded like the PepsiCo company has contrasting principles.

Nooyi said that Trump supporters “can take their business elsewhere.”

The CEO of GrubHub did something similar, except it targeted the company’s employees.

Many have turned to social media in hopes Trump supporters would boycott both GrubHub and Pepsico products.

PepsiCo brand trademarks include Pepsi, Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Quaker Oats, Tropicana, Naked Juice, Rockstar Energy drink and many more.

Ironically, in 1988, President-elect Donald Trump was the face for Diet Pepsi commercials.

According to records, in 2014, the Clinton Foundation received a donation from PepsiCo for more than $100,000.

By Amy Lasher