A two-year long investigation into a Human Trafficking case originating in Hernando County has resulted in the arrest of nine individuals statewide.

Two of the men have ties to Marion County…one of the men, Luigi Barile, 38, is the owner of the popular restaurant chain Chefs of Napoli.

The arrests were conducted Thursday by Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) agents with assistance from multiple local law enforcement agencies.

The Human Trafficking charges were the result of an investigation into an anonymous tip regarding individuals responding to a specific online ad posted on various internet sites offering sex for money, including the internet site backpage.com.

Investigators were able to identify an adult individual, serving in a parental role, who was offering the services of a female juvenile in her mid-teens to anyone willing to pay for sex. The identity of the adult is not being released to protect the identity of the victim.

According to investigators, the unnamed adult faces charges of Human Trafficking, Conspiracy to Commit Human Trafficking, and Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device.

The sexual encounters occurred in Hernando County, as well as various other locations across the state.

The adult individual at times would transport the teen to other counties for paid sexual encounters, some lasting overnight.

Those arrested in connection with the investigation are as follows:

Luigi Barile of Spring Hill – Arrested in Hernando County — Owner of Chefs of Napoli in Ocala and the Villages

Matthew Christopher Doyle, 39, of Spring Hill – Arrested Hernando County — Employed full-time by East Lake Fire Rescue as a Lieutenant and employed part-time by Bayfront Health Brooksville as a Registered Nurse

Joseph Andrew Easton 24 of Inverness – Arrested in Citrus County – -no employment listed

Bryan Joseph Giguire, 46, of Homosassa – Arrested in Citrus County — Power DMS – Southeast Florida Regional Sales Manager

James William Hancock, 67, of Delray Beach – Arrested in Palm Beach County — no employment listed

Shawn Christopher Henson, 39, of Newberry – Arrested in Gilchrist County — no employment listed

Latchman Kaladeen, 49, of Wesley Chapel – Arrested in Pasco County — illegal immigrant with an active ICE warrant — no employment listed

Lawrence Edward Kemble, 70, of Ocala – Arrested in Marion County — Retired Postal Inspector (2003) – Sussex County, New Jersey

Jason Michael Raulerson, 46, of High Springs – Arrested in Alachua County — no employment listed

All nine men arrested are charged as follows:

Human Trafficking – No bond

Conspiracy to Commit Human Trafficking – $500,000 bond

Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device – $50,000 bond

Lewd and Lascivious Battery – $100,000 bond.

Investigators said the teen brought in approximately $4,000 a month.

The teen is currently living in a Human Trafficking Shelter outside of the Tampa Bay area.