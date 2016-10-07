Fox News anchor Shepard Smith delivered a clear message to Floridians who told police they were not leaving despite a mandatory evacuation.

Smith said he was not trying to scare anyone, but wanted them to understand the magnitude of the storm. He said he has lived it and knows the dangers.

He said often times residents think storm warnings are all hype and do not realize it is better safe than sorry.

Smith was not the only one to deliver a direct message to citizens about the massive storm.

Florida Governor Rick Scott, during a press conference, told people to evacuate or they would be killed by the storm.

What do you think? Was Smith’s message poor “beside manner”?