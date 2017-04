The Marion County Animal Center and the Neuter Commuter will be closing for quarterly cleaning, training, and maintenance.

They will close on April 26, and reopen on April 29. The Neuter Commuter will re-open on May 4.

While closed, anyone looking for a lost pet can view stray animals online at http://www.marioncountyfl.org/animalservices.

Residents who wish to make animal-related complaints can call 352-671-8727, as animal control will remain open.