Ocala, Florida — A small child was roaming the Day’s Inn, located at 3811 Northwest Blitchton Road, while the father was passed out on the playground.

At approximately 8:45 p.m., Tuesday, a Good Samaritan called Ocala police and stated that a child was “roaming the area” and that, the father was asleep on the playground.

When police arrived, they found Matthew Brumley Sr., 27, unconscious.

Police said he was not lucid and was showing signs of an overdose.

EMS later confirmed that Brumley had overdosed on heroin.

Brumley was transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center for treatment.

According to reports, Brumley was in possession of marijuana and heroin.

Upon release from the hospital, Brumley was arrested and charged with Child Neglect, Possession of Heroin, and Possession of Marijuana.

During questioning, he stated that he remembered going to the playground, but didn’t remember anything after that.

Brumley was not a registered guest at the Day’s Inn.

The child was not injured.