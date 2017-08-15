Ocala, Florida — A man who was just released from jail on March 3, 2017, after being charged with Battery, was arrested for the 13th time in Marion County.

Ocala police said that on August 12, the girlfriend of David Denyke, 42, filed a police report after Denyke hit her.

Later that same day, Denyke returned to the residence, confronted the victim, and started an argument that again turned physical.

During the argument, Denyke pushed the victim to the ground.

Police stated that while the victim was on the ground Denyke kicked her in the face and lower back area.

According to the arrest affidavit, when Denkye kicked the victim he struck her in the right eye, which caused her eye to immediately swell up and bruise.

The victim also had red marks and swelling on her back.

Denyke was arrested and charged with Felony Battery. He stated that he only argued with the victim and denied striking her while she was on the ground.

State records show that Denyke has multiple convictions for Child Abuse, Domestic Battery, Child Neglect, Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, Violation of Probation, and Possession of Methamphetamine.

He is currently being held on a $2,000 bond.