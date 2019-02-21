A 49-year-old Ocala man is being held without bail after being charged with Capital Sexual Battery-Domestic on a 5-year-old girl.

On February 18, authorities received information that Matthew Alvin Hockenberry had been forcing a child to perform sex acts.

The 5-year-old told a family member that Hockenberry had forced her to perform oral sex on him on more than one occasion.

During questioning, Hockenberry confessed to the allegations. Additionally, he told detectives that he forced the girl to perform oral sex on him on at least for occasions within the last 30 days.

It was unclear how Hockenberry knew the victim or came to be in contact with her.

If convicted, Hockenberry could receive a life sentence.