Ocala – The Ocala Police Department is still seeking the public’s help with identifying the person who shot a 65-year-old man.

At approximately 1:50 a.m., Saturday, police were dispatched to White Oaks mobile home park, located at 3920 Southwest 30th Street after the victim’s roommate heard the shots and called 911.

Upon arrival, police found that the victim, David Foster, had been shot while sitting on his front doorstep. Police said that he had just returned home from work.

Foster is currently in critical but stable condition in an ICU.

On Tuesday, OPD Public Information Officer, Meghan Shay, said Foster is improving an is expected to survive.

If you have any information about this case, you are urged to call the Ocala Police Department at 352-369-7000, Crime Stoppers at 368-STOP, or text 274637 using keyword 368-STOP. Tipsters can also visit www.ocalacrimestoppers.com. Anonymity is guaranteed.