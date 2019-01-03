The Ocala Police Department is seeking the public’s help with identifying suspects who severely injured a man on the Downtown Square.

According to a press release, at approximately 2:45 a.m. on December 23, a dark-colored vehicle drove the wrong way down Southeast 1st Avenue and stopped on the northeast corner of the Downtown Square.

In the video, several people are observed hanging around the vehicle.

Following an altercation, a man was pushed to the ground and suffered severe head trauma.

According to police, the individuals who were with the man drove around the square, stopped to check on him, and then fled the scene.

If you have any information about this case, you are urged to call Detective Tuck at 352-369-7045, the Ocala Police Department at 352-369-7000, Crime Stoppers at 368-STOP, or text 274637 using keyword 368-STOP. Tipsters can also visit www.ocalacrimestoppers.com. Anonymity is guaranteed.