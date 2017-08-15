Summerfield — A man was shot and killed Monday after he forced entry into an occupied residence in Summerfield.

The suspect, armed with a gun, entered a home, located at 10420 Southeast 158th Place, Summerfield, and injured the victim’s dog.

The victim stated that he locked himself inside a room in the house, and when the intruder attempted to gain entry to the room, the victim shot the suspect.

The suspect fled the residence and was dropped off at a local emergency room by an unknown person.

The suspect died from his injuries.

The dog is expected to recover.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

