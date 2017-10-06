Marion County Public Schools Public Information Officer, Kevin Christian, said, Katie Carsey, 36, a Fort McCoy School teacher’s assistant who arrested on September 27, for molesting a former student, abandoned her job.

Christian said that Carsey had not contacted the school since her arrest. She has since been banned from entering school property.

According to reports, someone called the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and told them that Carsey had bragged about a relationship with an eighth-grade student when she thought she had been caught by a deputy.

A computer search revealed that on July 6, a MCSO deputy had stopped Carsey after he saw her trying to flee a church parking lot at 4:30 a.m. in the morning.

When the deputy made contact with Carsey she was only wearing a bra and panties.

Carsey told the deputy that she was there to meet someone, but at the time the deputy assumed she was meeting an adult male.

On September 27, investigators interviewed Carsey about the night she was stopped.

She told investigators that she had been at a bar with a man and that she was wearing clothing that was inappropriate to wear home. She stated that her husband would have been suspicious. Carsey stated that she stopped at the church to change clothes.

Investigators were able to determine that the name she had given the deputy who stopped her, was not that of an adult male, but now 15-year-old boy who lived near the church.

When interviewed, the boy stated that he was in Carsey’s vehicle the night she had been stopped. The boy said they were kissing and that he was feeling her breasts while she was giving him a “hand job.”

The boy said that when they saw the lights from the patrol car, he exited Carsey’s vehicle and ran into the woods. The boy said he then ran home.

Carsey told authorities that she had feelings for the boy, but knew it was wrong.

Carsey was charged with Lewd and Lascivious Molestation of a Boy over 12.

She was released from jail on a $5,000 bond.